Zeman Diagnosed With Coronavirus, Returns To Hospital - Czech TV

2 minutes ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 11:40 PM

Zeman Diagnosed With Coronavirus, Returns to Hospital - Czech TV

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) The Czech president, 77-year-old Milos Zeman, has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, Czech Television reported.

By the decision of doctors, he returns to the Central Military Hospital (CVH) in Prague, where he was treated from October 10 to November 25, it said.

A few days ago, Zeman received the third vaccination against coronavirus, the broadcaster noted.

More Stories From World

