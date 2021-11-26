UrduPoint.com

Zeman Diagnosed With Coronavirus, Returns To Hospital - Czech TV

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 seconds ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 12:00 AM

Zeman Diagnosed With Coronavirus, Returns to Hospital - Czech TV

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) The Czech president, 77-year-old Milos Zeman, has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, Czech Television reported.

By the decision of doctors, he returns to the Central Military Hospital (CVH) in Prague, where he was treated from October 10 to November 25, it said.

A few days ago, Zeman received the third vaccination against coronavirus, the broadcaster noted.

