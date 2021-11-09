UrduPoint.com

Zeman Orders To Form New Czech Cabinet - Press Office

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) Czech President Milos Zeman has instructed Civic Democratic Party leader Petr Fiala to form the new government, his spokesman Jiri Ovcacek said on Tuesday.

"On Tuesday, November 9, 2021, the president of the country, Milos Zeman, instructed Petr Fiala to form the new government of the country," Ovcacek said.

