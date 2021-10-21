UrduPoint.com

Zeman Signs Document On Convening 1st Meeting Of New Parliament Himself

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) Hospitalized Czech President Milos Zeman personally signed a document on the convening of the first meeting of the Czech Republic's new parliament, Vratislav Mynar, the head of presidential administration, said on Thursday, and showed a video of how Zeman signed the document.

"The head of the republic, Milos Zeman, personally signed a document on the convocation of the first meeting of the new parliament. This footage demonstrates this moment," Mynar said.

The Czech police have said that it investigates the authenticity of Zeman's signature on this document.

