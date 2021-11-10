Zeman to Be Transferred to Regular Hospital Ward Nov 15, Can Have Visitors - Spokesman

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) Czech President Milos Zeman will be transferred to a regular ward at Prague's Central Military Hospital on November 15 where he will be able to receive visitors, presidential spokesman Jiri Ovcacek said.

"Following a decision by attending physicians at the Central Military Hospital, the president of the republic, Milos Zeman will be transferred to a standard ward on Monday, November 15, where he will be able to receive a limited number of visitors," Ovcacek wrote on Twitter.

Last week, Zeman said he would like to hold a meeting with Petr Fiala, the head of the winning Together coalition. On Tuesday, Zeman instructed Fiala to form a new cabinet. The president said he would also like to meet with several candidates for posts in the new cabinet.