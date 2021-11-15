UrduPoint.com

Zeman Transferred To Regular Ward, To Meet With Babis On Monday - Hospital

Czech President Milos Zeman, who is currently being treated at Prague's Central Military Hospital, was transferred to a regular ward on Monday, the hospital's spokeswoman, Jitka Zinke, said

Zeman has been receiving treatment at the hospital since October 10.

"In light of the further recovery of the president of the republic, Milos Zeman, on Monday, November 15, he was transferred to a regular ward, where he will be able to receive visitors," Zinke said.

The spokeswoman added that each visit would take place only after consultations with attending doctors, with only one person present by Zeman's side, and all visits to last no more than 30 minutes and to follow all anti-virus measures.

His first visitor will be Prime Minister Andrej Babis, who is expected to see Zeman today, while Slovakian President Zuzana Caputova will do so on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Zeman will meet with Petr Fiala, the leader of the winning Together coalition, who was instructed to form the country's new government.

