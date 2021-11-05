UrduPoint.com

Zeman Vows To Make All Efforts So That New Czech Gov't Appointed Promptly - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 04:23 PM

Zeman Vows to Make All Efforts so That New Czech Gov't Appointed Promptly - Reports

Czech President Milos Zeman, who is being treated at Prague's Central Military Hospital, said on Friday that he will make all efforts so that a new government is appointed as soon as possible

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) Czech President Milos Zeman, who is being treated at Prague's Central Military Hospital, said on Friday that he will make all efforts so that a new government is appointed as soon as possible.

"Of course, some official moments will need to be limited at the same time, for example, I will appoint this government in the (country residence) at Lana, and not at the Prague Castle," Zeman told the Frekvencе 1 radio station.

The president, who was transferred to a regular ward from an intensive care unit this week, also said that he feels fine.

The Czech Republic voted for its next lower house on October 8-9, with the Together coalition of three Liberal parties emerging victorious. Coalition leader Petr Fiala has been nominated as a candidate for the post of prime minister.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Fine Prague Same Czech Republic October Post All From Government

Recent Stories

A colorful musical night was organized by the Arts ..

A colorful musical night was organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi t ..

2 minutes ago
 US Adds 531,000 Jobs in October, Unemployment Rate ..

US Adds 531,000 Jobs in October, Unemployment Rate Falls to 4.6% - Labor Dept.

6 minutes ago
 Over 6584000 complete course of vaccination in KP: ..

Over 6584000 complete course of vaccination in KP: Report

7 minutes ago
 Administrator Karachi calls on Sindh Governor

Administrator Karachi calls on Sindh Governor

7 minutes ago
 PESCO notified power suspension in KP

PESCO notified power suspension in KP

7 minutes ago
 PTI leader hopes PM's relief package to address is ..

PTI leader hopes PM's relief package to address issues of poor population

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.