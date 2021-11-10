Zemmour Expected to Lead Over Le Pen in First Round of French Presidential Election - Poll

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) French far-right pundit and presidential hopeful Eric Zemmour has increased the lead over Marine Le Pen, the leader of the hard-right National Rally, in the forecast for the first round of the 2022 election, according to a Harris Interactive poll commissioned by the Challenges magazine.

The poll showed that the incumbent head of state, Emmanuel Macron, can get 23-24% of the vote, followed by Zemmour with 18-19%, one percentage point more than in the October poll, while Le Pen can rally around 15-16%.

However, out of the three potential candidates, only Le Pen has so far announced her intention to run for president.

Neither Macron nor Zemmour have officially confirmed that they will participate in the election.

In the second round, according to the poll, the current president of France can win with 58% of the vote. If Zemmour makes it into the runoff, 42% of the respondents said they were ready to vote for him, against 45% for Le Pen.

The survey was conducted online on November 5-8, and covered 2,569 French citizens over the age of 18.

The first round of the presidential election in France is scheduled for April 10, the second ” for April 24, 2022.