UrduPoint.com

Zemmour Says Wants To Withdraw France From NATO

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 01:20 AM

Zemmour Says Wants to Withdraw France From NATO

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) French far-right presidential candidate Eric Zemmour said on Sunday that he would like France to leave the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

"I would like for France to withdraw from NATO's joint military command," Zemmour told his supporters during a rally at the Villepinte exhibition center in Paris' suburb.

The presidential hopeful also stressed that the French people "will never be vassals of the European Union," as well as announced creating his own political movement, dubbed Reconquest (Reconquete).

"Reconquest is the name of the movement that I have decided to create ... I want France to once again become a world-class industrial nation," Zemmour stated.

The candidate also proposed to deport all illegal migrants from France and revoke the French citizenship of criminals who are also citizens of other countries. Zemmour plans to put these proposals to a referendum.

Zemmour, who was previously known in France as a controversial far-right pundit, announced his presidential candidacy earlier in the week.

Related Topics

NATO France European Union Paris Citizenship Criminals Sunday All From

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador meets with Dominican Foreign Minist ..

UAE Ambassador meets with Dominican Foreign Minister

1 hour ago
 Emirates Publishers Association lays foundations o ..

Emirates Publishers Association lays foundations of its 2022 projects, celebrate ..

1 hour ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 8th Forum for Promoting P ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 8th Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Communities

1 hour ago
 Storytellers, communication experts and advocates ..

Storytellers, communication experts and advocates to convene at Dignified Storyt ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah honours UAE&#039;s 50-year journey with 13 ..

Sharjah honours UAE&#039;s 50-year journey with 132 activities

1 hour ago
 ENOC Group to open 14 compact stations in Dubai

ENOC Group to open 14 compact stations in Dubai

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.