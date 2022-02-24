Zemmour Urges France to Initiate EU-Russia Talks on NATO Non-Enlargement

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) France must launch negotiations between European countries and Russia regarding an agreement that will prevent NATO from expanding eastward, French far-right presidential candidate Eric Zemmour said on Thursday, amid an ongoing Russian military operation in Ukraine.

Earlier in the day, French President Emmanuel Macron expressed solidarity with Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said they spoke on the phone to discuss sanctions against Russia and the possibility of assistance to the Ukrainian military.

"I suggest that France initiate emergency negotiations with European countries and Russia about an agreement that would put an end to NATO's expansion to the east," Zemmour told French broadcaster BFMTV.

In the early hours of Thursday, Russia launched a military operation after the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested assistance in countering the Ukrainian government forces. This followed failed attempt by Russia to negotiate a new European security framework with the United States and NATO, which would prevent NATO from expanding in Eastern Europe.