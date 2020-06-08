Zero Active Coronavirus Cases in New Zealand First Time Since February - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) There are no more active coronavirus cases in New Zealand, the country's Ministry of Health announced on Monday.

"Having no active cases for the first time since February 28 is certainly a significant mark in our journey but as we've previously said, ongoing vigilance against COVID-19 will continue to be essential," Director-General of Health Dr. Ashley Bloomfield said in a statement on Monday.

According to New Zealand's ministry of health, the last remaining coronavirus case has been symptom free for 48 hours and is now regarded as recovered.

"It is now 17 days since the last new case was reported in New Zealand," the ministry said in its Monday statement.

New Zealand has a total of 1,154 confirmed coronavirus cases and the country's combined total of confirmed and probable cases remains at 1,504. The number of recovered individuals is 1,482 and the country's COVID-19 death toll stands at 22.