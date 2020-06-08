UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zero Active Coronavirus Cases In New Zealand First Time Since February - Health Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 07:30 AM

Zero Active Coronavirus Cases in New Zealand First Time Since February - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) There are no more active coronavirus cases in New Zealand, the country's Ministry of Health announced on Monday.

"Having no active cases for the first time since February 28 is certainly a significant mark in our journey but as we've previously said, ongoing vigilance against COVID-19 will continue to be essential," Director-General of Health Dr. Ashley Bloomfield said in a statement on Monday.

According to New Zealand's ministry of health, the last remaining coronavirus case has been symptom free for 48 hours and is now regarded as recovered.

"It is now 17 days since the last new case was reported in New Zealand," the ministry said in its Monday statement.

New Zealand has a total of 1,154 confirmed coronavirus cases and the country's combined total of confirmed and probable cases remains at 1,504. The number of recovered individuals is 1,482 and the country's COVID-19 death toll stands at 22.

Related Topics

February New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Academic year to start August 30: Minister of Educ ..

5 hours ago

Bahrain reports 362 coronavirus infections

6 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,045 new COVID-19 cases

7 hours ago

National banks&#039; net foreign assets to AED79.8 ..

7 hours ago

Ministerial Development Council discusses governme ..

9 hours ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 44,000 additiona ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.