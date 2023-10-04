Open Menu

'Zero Income' After Storms Ravage Famed Greek Apple Harvest

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 04, 2023 | 05:29 PM

Zagorá, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Engine revving, Greek Apple farmer Thymios Economou strains to drive a pickup truck through a rock-strewn dirt road and reach his flood-stricken orchard.

After a while, the vehicle becomes stuck. Economou points to the hillside above, 500 metres (yards) high, eaten into by Storm Daniel that struck central Greece this month.

"There used to be an apple orchard there. All the trees were carried away by the flood," the 53-year-old tells AFP.

"Some people will not be able to reach their fields at all. They will get zero income this year," Economou adds.

The deluge caused by Storm Daniel three weeks ago, unleashing months' worth of rain in just hours, destroyed roads and bridges, drowned tens of thousands of farm animals and left 17 people dead.

"I lost 100 trees at one of my farms," says Antonis Laskos, 62.

"They were uprooted and ended up in the sea."

Zagora is Greece's apple powerhouse, with a farm cooperative that dates to 1916. Some 800 families have built their lives on the fruit.

The area's Zagorin apples -- a Starking Delicious variety introduced from California in the early 1950s -- have since 1996 carried a protected European designation of origin label.

The villagers of Zagora, the area which produces some of Greece's finest apples, say up to 80 percent of the local road network has been knocked out and will not be easy to replace.

And even the surviving crop is hard to bring in, as the only bridge left standing in the area cannot sustain the 45-ton trucks normally used for transport, according to cooperative head Yiannis Kravvaris.

"Smaller trucks will have to be used, and this will push up costs significantly," he notes.

More Stories From World