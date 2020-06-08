'Zero tolerance' for racism in police: French interior minister

France's interior minister said Monday there would be "zero tolerance" for racism in the police force, after a string of protests against alleged brutality by the security forces

"Racism has no place in the population, nor in the police," Christophe Castaner said in a televised briefing, adding: "I want zero tolerance for racism in the law enforcement agencies."