'Zero Tolerance' For Racism In Police: French Interior Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 10:59 PM

France's interior minister said Monday there would be "zero tolerance" for racism in the police force, after a string of protests against alleged brutality by the security forces

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :France's interior minister said Monday there would be "zero tolerance" for racism in the police force, after a string of protests against alleged brutality by the security forces.

"Racism has no place in the population, nor in the police," Christophe Castaner said in a televised briefing, adding: "I want zero tolerance for racism in the law enforcement agencies."

