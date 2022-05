(@FahadShabbir)

Zhang Yupu was elected chairman of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region on Saturday

YINCHUAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :Zhang Yupu was elected chairman of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region on Saturday.

The election took place during the sixth session of the 12th Ningxia Hui Autonomous Regional People's Congress.