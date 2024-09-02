Zheng Into US Open Quarter-final After Record 2:15 A.m. Finish
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) China's Zheng Qinwen reached the US Open quarter-finals for a second time with victory over Donna Vekic in a record late finish for a women's match of 2:15 a.m. on Monday.
Seventh-seed Zheng won 7-6 (7/2), 4-6, 6-2 against her 24th-ranked Croatian opponent who she also defeated in the Paris Olympics final four weeks ago.
The early morning finish beat the old record of 2:13 a.m. from 2021 when Maria Sakkari defeated Bianca Andreescu in a last-16 tie.
"I like to play in the night session. Here in New York it's my first time," said Zheng in front of a few hundred spectators in the 24,000-capacity Arthur Ashe Stadium.
"It's two in the morning, it's incredible. Thanks to the fans who have stayed to support me."
The powerful 21-year-old Zheng is only the second Chinese woman to appear in two quarter-finals in New York after Li Na in 2009 and 2013.
Zheng will next face world number two Aryna Sabalenka, who defeated her in the last-eight in 2023 as well as in the final of the Australian Open in January.
Zheng edged a tight first set against Vekic where she didn't face a single break point before the experienced Croatian levelled the last-16 clash.
However, Zheng finished the stronger and claimed her place in the next round.
