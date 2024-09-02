Open Menu

Zheng Into US Open Quarter-final After Record 2:15 A.m. Finish

Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2024 | 11:50 AM

Zheng into US Open quarter-final after record 2:15 a.m. finish

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) China's Zheng Qinwen reached the US Open quarter-finals for a second time with victory over Donna Vekic in a record late finish for a women's match of 2:15 a.m. on Monday.

Seventh-seed Zheng won 7-6 (7/2), 4-6, 6-2 against her 24th-ranked Croatian opponent who she also defeated in the Paris Olympics final four weeks ago.

The early morning finish beat the old record of 2:13 a.m. from 2021 when Maria Sakkari defeated Bianca Andreescu in a last-16 tie.

"I like to play in the night session. Here in New York it's my first time," said Zheng in front of a few hundred spectators in the 24,000-capacity Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"It's two in the morning, it's incredible. Thanks to the fans who have stayed to support me."

The powerful 21-year-old Zheng is only the second Chinese woman to appear in two quarter-finals in New York after Li Na in 2009 and 2013.

Zheng will next face world number two Aryna Sabalenka, who defeated her in the last-eight in 2023 as well as in the final of the Australian Open in January.

Zheng edged a tight first set against Vekic where she didn't face a single break point before the experienced Croatian levelled the last-16 clash.

However, Zheng finished the stronger and claimed her place in the next round.

Related Topics

World China Paris New York January Women Olympics Australian Open From US Open

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2024

3 hours ago
 Trinasolar's 'Golden Size' Modules: Transforming P ..

Trinasolar's 'Golden Size' Modules: Transforming Pakistan's Solar Energy Landsca ..

14 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

1 day ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end t ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..

2 days ago
Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smart ..

Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..

2 days ago
 Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakis ..

Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan

2 days ago
 Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakis ..

Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..

2 days ago
 Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure t ..

Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures

2 days ago
 Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and pos ..

Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges

2 days ago
 Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna move ..

Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi

2 days ago

More Stories From World