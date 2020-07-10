UrduPoint.com
Zhirinovsky Accusations Against Presidential Envoy 'Very Serious,' Require Proof - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 04:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) Accusations by the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) head Vladimir Zhirinovsky in the aftermath of the arrest of Khabarovsk Governor Sergey Furgal are very serious and require proof, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Zhirinovsky accused Deputy Prime Minister, Envoy of the Russian President in the Far Eastern, Yuri Trutnev, of allegedly ordering Furgal to send money to Moscow in boxes.

"These are very serious allegations that must somehow be supported," Peskov said.

He added that the subject of this accusation, Tretnev, has the right to defend himself within the legal framework.

Frugal, a member of LDPR, was detained on Thursday as part of the probe into an organized criminal group involved in serious offenses against businesspeople in the Khabarovsk Territory and the Amur region in 2004-2005.

The Russian Investigative Committee has brought charges of organizing murders and conducting an assassination attempt against the detained governor.

Furgal became the head of the Khabarovsk Territory in 2018, gaining nearly 70 percent of the vote in the second round of elections and beating then Governor from the United Russia ruling party Vyacheslav Shport. Before this, Furgal was a lawmaker of the State Duma of the fifth, sixth and seventh convocations.

