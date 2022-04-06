UrduPoint.com

Zhirinovsky: Russia's Ultra-nationalist Who Predicted Ukraine Conflict Dies At 75

Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2022 | 06:07 PM

Vladimir Zhirinovsky, Russia's veteran firebrand with a flair for political theatre who appeared to predict Russia's military action in Ukraine, has died at the age of 75

The politician -- who was reported to have been in grave condition after being hospitalised in early February with Covid -- died after a "serious and prolonged illness", the head of the lower house of parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin, said on Wednesday.

Known for his nationalist populism and a skill navigating the Kremlin's political world, Zhirinovsky had reportedly been inoculated eight times with coronavirus vaccines.

Brash, confrontational and prone to eyebrow-raising antics, Zhirinovsky was a fixture on the Russian political scene for the past three decades and thrived on controversy.

In condolences from the Kremlin, President Vladimir Putin described Zhirinovsky as experienced and energetic, saying he "always, with any audience, in the most heated discussions, defended the patriotic position and the interests of Russia." Zhirinovsky co-founded and led the Liberal-Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), one of the main forces in the country's parliament, since 1990.

Zhirinovsky took part in all of post-Soviet Russia's presidential elections and had been a member of parliament since 1993 when his party scored a major success with nearly 23 percent of the vote.

Often described as a clown in Russian political circles, he was known for his fiery anti-American, anti-liberal and anti-Communist speeches.

- 'Not a peaceful year' - He appeared to predict Russia's military action in Ukraine when he addressed parliament in late December.

"This won't be a peaceful year," he said in reference to 2022, urging Russian forces to strike Ukraine.

"This will be a year when Russia will finally become a great country again and everyone will have to shut up." He even mentioned February 22 -- the day President Vladimir Putin recognised Ukraine's two breakaway regions as independent before he ordered troops into the pro-Western country two days later.

Since Moscow's annexation of Crimea in 2014 and its subsequent stand-off with the West, Zhirinovsky had shifted into making anti-Kyiv public speeches.

After the annexation, Zhirinovsky arrived in parliament wearing a military uniform and launched into an anti-Ukrainian tirade from the podium.

Zhirinovsky's wrath was also often directed against the United States.

