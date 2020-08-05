UrduPoint.com
Zimbabwe Appoints New Health Minister After Predecessor Dismissed Over Corruption Scandal

Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 10:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed vice-president Constantino Chiwenga as the country's new health minister, after his predecessor Obadiah Moyo was dismissed this past June amid a corruption scandal, the chief secretary to Zimbabwe's president and cabinet said.

"His Excellency the President, Cde E D Mnangagwa, has appointed Honourable Vice-President Dr CDGN Chiwenga as Ministry of Health and Child Care," Misheck Sibanda said in a statement, as quoted by Zimbabwe's Chronicle newspaper.

Mnangagwa has stressed the urgent need to stabilize and reform the country's health care sector amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the spokesman was cited by the newspaper as saying.

Moyo was fired from his post this past June over alleged corruption charges in relation to the state's procurement of coronavirus disease-related supplies. According to the newspaper, the former health minister has been released on bail and is awaiting trial.

Since the start of the outbreak, the Zimbabwean Ministry of Health and Child Care has confirmed 4,221 cases of COVID-19, resulting in the deaths of 81 people. On Tuesday, the ministry registered 146 new positive tests. 

