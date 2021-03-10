Zimbabwe Approves 4 COVID-19 Vaccines for Emergency Use - Information Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) Zimbabwe's drug regulator has granted emergency use authorization to a total of four coronavirus vaccines coming from China, India and Russia, the African country's Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting said on Tuesday.

"Emergency use authorization has been issued for the 4 vaccines by the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe, namely: Sinopharm, Sinovac (China), Covaxin (India) & Sputnik-V (Russia)," the ministry said on Twitter.

All procurement will be processed through the National Vaccine Procurement Fund managed by the Zimbabwean Ministry of Finance and Economic Development, the ministry said.

Zimbabwe has already registered to receive nearly 300,000 vaccine doses in donations from these three countries, including 200,000 doses from China's Sinopharm, 75,000 doses of Covaxin from India, and 20,000 doses of Sputnik V from Russia, according to the statement.

Zimbabwe began the second phase of national vaccination campaign on Tuesday to cover college and university lecturers and school teachers. The first phase covered front-line medical workers, with 35,761 people inoculated, as of Tuesday.

To date, the Zimbabwean health authorities reported 36,321 COVID-19 cases, including 1,489 deaths and nearly 34,000 recoveries.