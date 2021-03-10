UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zimbabwe Approves 4 COVID-19 Vaccines For Emergency Use - Information Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 01:20 AM

Zimbabwe Approves 4 COVID-19 Vaccines for Emergency Use - Information Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) Zimbabwe's drug regulator has granted emergency use authorization to a total of four coronavirus vaccines coming from China, India and Russia, the African country's Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting said on Tuesday.

"Emergency use authorization has been issued for the 4 vaccines by the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe, namely: Sinopharm, Sinovac (China), Covaxin (India) & Sputnik-V (Russia)," the ministry said on Twitter.

All procurement will be processed through the National Vaccine Procurement Fund managed by the Zimbabwean Ministry of Finance and Economic Development, the ministry said.

Zimbabwe has already registered to receive nearly 300,000 vaccine doses in donations from these three countries, including 200,000 doses from China's Sinopharm, 75,000 doses of Covaxin from India, and 20,000 doses of Sputnik V from Russia, according to the statement.

Zimbabwe began the second phase of national vaccination campaign on Tuesday to cover college and university lecturers and school teachers. The first phase covered front-line medical workers, with 35,761 people inoculated, as of Tuesday.

To date, the Zimbabwean health authorities reported 36,321 COVID-19 cases, including 1,489 deaths and nearly 34,000 recoveries.

Related Topics

India Russia China Twitter Zimbabwe From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE to launch 10-year strategy for Cultural and Cr ..

55 minutes ago

Peaceful co-existence with Israel can unleash new ..

1 hour ago

EPA explores role and impact of women in Emirati p ..

1 hour ago

Rawalpindi Development Authority seals 3 illegal h ..

57 minutes ago

Tunisia receives first big vaccine delivery

57 minutes ago

Production Capacity Beats Efficacy in Global COVID ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.