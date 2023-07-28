Zimbabwe Awaiting Delivery of Second Batch of Russian Helicopters - President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Thursday expressed gratitude to the Russian leadership for the supplies of helicopters and added the country is awaiting the delivery of the second batch of helicopters.

"On the behalf of my government and people of Zimbabwe, we are grateful for the partnership between our two countries on the project of the helicopters. We look forward to the delivery of the second batch of the helicopters," Mnangagwa said at a meeting with Russian President Putin at the second Russia-Africa Summit.

Uganda's information ministry said on Twitter that Mnangagwa received a helicopter from Putin as a gift. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov clarified to Sputnik that the gift was made last year.

In 2022, Russia and Zimbabwe signed a number of contracts for the supply of civilian Mi-17 and Ansat helicopters. On May 22, 2023, the Russian Helicopters company transferred a batch of 18 Ansat helicopters to Zimbabwe modified as ambulance aircraft. Until 2025, 60 Russian-made helicopters are planned to be delivered to Zimbabwe.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. Summit participants are expected to sign a number of international and bilateral documents.