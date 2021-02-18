UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zimbabwe Begins COVID-19 Vaccination With Chinese Jabs

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 03:54 PM

Zimbabwe begins COVID-19 vaccination with Chinese jabs

Healthcare workers received the first shots as Zimbabwe kicked off its COVID-19 vaccination drive on Thursday

HARARE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Healthcare workers received the first shots as Zimbabwe kicked off its COVID-19 vaccination drive on Thursday.

The 200,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine donated by China are being used for the first phase of the campaign, which is mainly targeting people over 60, front-line government workers, and vulnerable groups.

The first phase is also being viewed as a test run to determine whether the Sinopharm jab is effective against the corona-virus variant that has spread to Zimbabwe since first being detected in South Africa.

According to the Health Ministry's vaccination plan, Zimbabwe's eventual aim is to inoculate 10 million of its approximately 15 million people.

"A total of 22% of the population will be vaccinated during the first phase. In the second phase, 18.4% people will be targeted, while 18.4% will be vaccinated in the third phase, thus achieving the target of vaccinating nearly 60% of the entire population," Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa told a Tuesday news conference.

She also confirmed that there is "now a 61% dominance of the new South African variant" in the country.Zimbabwe has purchased some 800,000 more vaccine doses that are due to arrive next month.

As of Thursday, Zimbabwe's COVID-19 case tally stands at over 35,000, including at least 1,400 deaths and more than 31,000 recoveries.

Related Topics

Information Minister China South Africa Zimbabwe Government Million

Recent Stories

Putin, Tokayev Discussed Joint Production of Russi ..

36 seconds ago

Data From 2,000 Vaccinated Muscovites to Be Used f ..

37 seconds ago

South Korean Activists Lose Lawsuit to Stop Nuclea ..

39 seconds ago

Dozens injured as earthquake hits southwestern Ira ..

40 seconds ago

OIC, UN-EAD, and UNDP Strengthen Cooperation in El ..

24 minutes ago

Russia's Angara-A5 Rocket Had Few Issues Fixed Pri ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.