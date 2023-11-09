Zimbabwe caps fertilizer, cement imports by individuals

HARARE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) -- The Zimbabwean government has capped the importation of fertilizer and cement at five metric tons per individual or company, with those above the set limit required to obtain government approval.

This follows government approval for individuals and companies with free funds to import the two commodities that are in short supply on the market.

The importation arrangement will be in force until Dec. 31 this year, Industry and Commerce Minister Sithembiso Nyoni said in a statement Wednesday.

Zimbabwe has been hit by a shortage of fertilizer due to the rising demand for fertilizer ahead of the imminent summer cropping season.

The country requires an estimated 400,000 metric tons of basal fertilizer and 380,000 metric tons of top dressing per annum for both the summer and winter cropping seasons.

The demand for cement in Zimbabwe has also been steadily rising over the years due to the ongoing construction boom, and producers are failing to meet the demand due to production challenges.