Zimbabwe Counts on Russia to Bridge Gap in Agricultural Equipment Supply - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) Zimbabwe counts on Russian producers of agricultural equipment to help it meet the needs of the farming sector as it struggles to industrialize, the Zimbabwean ambassador to Russia told Sputnik.

"The country is trying to move away from subsistence farming and move agriculture to where machinery plays a more important role ... We are opening this up for private sector to be able to import tractors and other agricultural equipment from Russia," Mike Sango said.

The southern African nation has a "critical shortage" of agricultural equipment, including a 40,000 shortfall in tractors.

Talks are underway to buy equipment from a Russian harvesting company.

A Russian-Zimbabwean commission on economic and trade cooperation has several projects in the pipeline, with some waiting for the conclusion of memorandums of understanding.

Sango said agriculture and energy were the priority areas for joint action. The pandemic has slammed the break on bilateral cooperation but Zimbabwe hopes to get more investors from Russia this year, he added.