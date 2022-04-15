UrduPoint.com

Zimbabwe Crash Kills 35 Ahead Of Easter Gathering: Police

Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2022 | 03:15 PM

At least 35 people died and 71 were injured in Zimbabwe when a bus carrying churchgoers to an Easter gathering veered off the road and landed in a gorge, police said Friday

The bus was carrying members of a local Zion Christian Church who were travelling to an Easter meeting in the south-eastern town of Chipinge.

"I can confirm an accident which occurred last night. So far, the death toll is 35 and the number of injured is 71," police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi told AFP.

"Indications suggest that the bus was overloaded," he said. Buses in Zimbabwe typically have an average capacity of 60 to 75 passengers.

"As church people they should lead by example but instead they were travelling at night which we always discourage," Nyathi said.

Road accidents are common in Zimbabwe during public holidays, when the roads are often busier. Many roads are pock marked with crater-like potholes, which also contributes to accidents.

