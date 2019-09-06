Zimbabwe Declares Late President Mugabe National Hero - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on Friday that the former president of the country, Robert Mugabe, who passed away earlier in the day, was declared a national hero, local media reported.

Mnangagwa announced earlier on Friday that his predecessor had died aged 95. Sources in the Mugabe family told ZimLive portal that the ex-president had died at a hospital in Singapore, surrounded by his loved ones.

Mugabe served as the country's president from 1987 to 2017.

Prior to that, he had held the post of the prime minister.

Mugabe resigned in November 2017 under pressure from the military and the ruling Zimbabwe African National Union - Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) party. His decision came soon after the parliament started an impeachment process to end his rule. Mnangagwa, nominated by ZANU-PF for presidency, was sworn in as the country's leader mere days after Mugabe's resignation and was then re-elected in July 2018 general elections, securing 50.8 percent of the vote.