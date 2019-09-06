UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zimbabwe Ex-president Mugabe Dies Aged 95

Sumaira FH 53 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 11:10 AM

Zimbabwe ex-president Mugabe dies aged 95

Robert Mugabe, who led Zimbabwe with an iron fist from 1980 to 2017, has died aged 95, the country's president announced Friday

Harare, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019) :Robert Mugabe, who led Zimbabwe with an iron fist from 1980 to 2017, has died aged 95, the country's president announced Friday.

"It is with the utmost sadness that I announce the passing on of Zimbabwe's founding father and former President... Robert Mugabe," Emmerson Mnangagwa said in a tweet.

Mugabe "was an icon of liberation, a pan-Africanist who dedicated his life to the emancipation and empowerment of his people. His contribution to the history of our nation and continent will never be forgotten. May his soul rest in eternal peace."The former guerrilla leader swept to power in 1980 elections after a growing insurgency and economic sanctions forced the Rhodesian government to the negotiating table.

He was finally ousted in 2017 when his previously loyal military generals turned against as the country was mired in an economic crisis.

Related Topics

Died Zimbabwe May 2017 From Government Sad

Recent Stories

President Putin Expresses Doubt That Russia Needs ..

42 minutes ago

Mugabe: Liberation hero turned despot

42 minutes ago

Pakistan, China stepping up preparations for new s ..

52 minutes ago

Bangladesh restrict Afghanistan to 342

53 minutes ago

Russia Hopes for Singapore's Interest in Arctic LN ..

53 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.