Zimbabwe ex-president Mugabe has died: official

Harare, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Robert Mugabe, who led Zimbabwe with an iron fist from 1980 to 2017, has died aged 95, the country's president announced Friday.

"It is with the utmost sadness that I announce the passing on of Zimbabwe's founding father and former President Robert Mugabe," Emmerson Mnangagwa said in a tweet.