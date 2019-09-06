UrduPoint.com
Zimbabwe Ex-president Mugabe Has Died: Official

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 hour ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 11:00 AM

Zimbabwe ex-president Mugabe has died: official

Robert Mugabe, who led Zimbabwe with an iron fist from 1980 to 2017, has died aged 95, the country's president announced Friday

Harare, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Robert Mugabe, who led Zimbabwe with an iron fist from 1980 to 2017, has died aged 95, the country's president announced Friday.

"It is with the utmost sadness that I announce the passing on of Zimbabwe's founding father and former President Robert Mugabe," Emmerson Mnangagwa said in a tweet.

