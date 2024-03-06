Open Menu

Zimbabwe Extends Cholera Vaccination Amid Declining New Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Zimbabwe extends cholera vaccination amid declining new cases

HARARE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) The Zimbabwean government on Tuesday extended oral cholera vaccination in the capital Harare amid a marked decline in new cases countrywide.

3Due to the decline, the government also authorized the decommissioning of cholera treatment centers in areas where cases have reduced to zero, with the equipment and supplies being redistributed to emerging hotspots, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Jenfan Muswere said at a press briefing.

Zimbabwe reported a 7 percent decrease in new cholera cases during the past week, with new cases emanating mainly from unsupervised religious gatherings and funerals, and mobile artisanal miners residing in compounds with poor water and sanitation facilities, poor hand hygiene practices and recurrent bursts of sewer reticulation systems in urban areas, Muswere said.

In response to the cholera challenges, Muswere said more community health workers have been deployed to conduct door-to-door health education, administer oral rehydration solutions in communities and promote good hygiene practices.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care will continue to monitor and supervise religious gatherings and funerals as well as to intensify risk communication and community engagement, he added.

Zimbabwe has been battling a cholera outbreak for the past year, which is now on the decline after the government started a cholera vaccination campaign last month targeting hotspots in the country.

Related Topics

Poor Education Water Mobile Oral Harare From Government

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Kings, Gladiators to take on each other at ..

PSL 9: Kings, Gladiators to take on each other at 2pm today

27 minutes ago
 Who is who in Punjab cabinet of Maryam Nawaz?

Who is who in Punjab cabinet of Maryam Nawaz?

52 minutes ago
 Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto did not get fair trial: SC

Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto did not get fair trial: SC

2 hours ago
 US asks Pakistan to uplift restrictions on social ..

US asks Pakistan to uplift restrictions on social media

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2024

4 hours ago
Bitcoin strikes record high above $69,000

Bitcoin strikes record high above $69,000

14 hours ago
 Tesla German plant halts production after sabotage ..

Tesla German plant halts production after sabotage claimed by far-left group

14 hours ago
 Simona Halep: 'Anti-diva' of tennis cleared for re ..

Simona Halep: 'Anti-diva' of tennis cleared for return from doping ban

14 hours ago
 326,000 tickets for Paris Olympics opening ceremon ..

326,000 tickets for Paris Olympics opening ceremony: minister

14 hours ago
 Meta says looking into global Facebook, Instagram ..

Meta says looking into global Facebook, Instagram outage

14 hours ago
 Federal Shariat court takes legal action against d ..

Federal Shariat court takes legal action against deforestation

14 hours ago

More Stories From World