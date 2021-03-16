Zimbabwe Gets 344,000 Doses of Sinopharm Vaccine

A plane carrying 344,000 doses of Chinese anti-coronavirus vaccine Sinopharm arrived in Zimbabwe on Tuesday, the second batch to reach the southern African country in a month

JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) A plane carrying 344,000 doses of Chinese anti-coronavirus vaccine Sinopharm arrived in Zimbabwe on Tuesday, the second batch to reach the southern African country in a month.

Nick Mangwana, the permanent secretary of information, publicity and broadcasting, said President Emmerson Mnangagwa received the consignment at the Harare international airport.

"This batch has 344 000 doses comprising 200 000 donated by China and 144 000 bought by Government of Zimbabwe from Sinopharm," he tweeted.

The country began the vaccination campaign in mid-February after receiving a donation of 200,000 doses of vaccine made by China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm). Zimbabwean Ambassador in Moscow Mike Sango told Sputnik last week that President Mnangagwa had written to President Vladimir Putin to buy Russia's Sputnik V vaccine.

Justin Manasa, co-chairperson of Zimbabwe's Virological Monitoring agency, said in a video that Sinopharm had offered to adapt its vaccine to any dominant strain that would circulate in the country.

"If we need to change the Sinopharm vaccines what we then just need to do is to discuss with the manufacturers. We tell them the circulating trends in our population, and then they can do the process of inactivation again and make the new vaccines," Manasa said.

Zimbabwe has so far confirmed over 36,000 cases of the coronavirus, including over 1,500 deaths. Information secretary Mangwana said earlier that vaccination gave the nation a fighting chance.