UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zimbabwe Gets 344,000 Doses Of Sinopharm Vaccine

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 03:50 PM

Zimbabwe Gets 344,000 Doses of Sinopharm Vaccine

A plane carrying 344,000 doses of Chinese anti-coronavirus vaccine Sinopharm arrived in Zimbabwe on Tuesday, the second batch to reach the southern African country in a month

JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) A plane carrying 344,000 doses of Chinese anti-coronavirus vaccine Sinopharm arrived in Zimbabwe on Tuesday, the second batch to reach the southern African country in a month.

Nick Mangwana, the permanent secretary of information, publicity and broadcasting, said President Emmerson Mnangagwa received the consignment at the Harare international airport.

"This batch has 344 000 doses comprising 200 000 donated by China and 144 000 bought by Government of Zimbabwe from Sinopharm," he tweeted.

The country began the vaccination campaign in mid-February after receiving a donation of 200,000 doses of vaccine made by China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm). Zimbabwean Ambassador in Moscow Mike Sango told Sputnik last week that President Mnangagwa had written to President Vladimir Putin to buy Russia's Sputnik V vaccine.

Justin Manasa, co-chairperson of Zimbabwe's Virological Monitoring agency, said in a video that Sinopharm had offered to adapt its vaccine to any dominant strain that would circulate in the country.

"If we need to change the Sinopharm vaccines what we then just need to do is to discuss with the manufacturers. We tell them the circulating trends in our population, and then they can do the process of inactivation again and make the new vaccines," Manasa said.

Zimbabwe has so far confirmed over 36,000 cases of the coronavirus, including over 1,500 deaths. Information secretary Mangwana said earlier that vaccination gave the nation a fighting chance.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia China Buy Vladimir Putin Harare Zimbabwe From Government Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

1 minute ago

Sweden suspends AstraZeneca vaccine

1 minute ago

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim 16 march 2021

1 minute ago

UK PM defends AstraZeneca shot over blood clot fea ..

1 minute ago

Online Pakistan Day speech, national song contest ..

7 minutes ago

Man kills ex-wife, mother-in-law in Phandu

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.