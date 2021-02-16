UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zimbabwe Gets First Batch Of Sinopharm Jabs From China

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 12:28 AM

Zimbabwe gets first batch of Sinopharm jabs from China

Zimbabwe on Monday received its first batch of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine doses from China as the country, already struggling with a deepening economic crisis and scant health resources, geared up to begin inoculations

Harare, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Zimbabwe on Monday received its first batch of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine doses from China as the country, already struggling with a deepening economic crisis and scant health resources, geared up to begin inoculations.

Wrapped in white tarpaulin, the shipment of 200,000 doses, a donation from the Chinese government, arrived early Monday aboard the country's only working aircraft -- an Air Zimbabwe Boeing 767.

The aircraft was often used by the late former ruler Robert Mugabe to travel abroad for medical treatment or routine check-ups.

Receiving the vaccines at Robert Mugabe International Airport, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga said "it has not been lost on us that in times of need, China's response has been swift." Chiwenga said the donation was "timely" and "yet another demonstration of the long bond of friendship and solidarity." Zimbabwe is the first country in southern Africa to receive the Sinopharm vaccine, whose efficacy against a new variant that emerged in neighbouring South Africa is still unclear.

The vaccines will undergo routine checks by the local medicines control authority before they start to be administered this week.

Zimbabwe has already ordered another 600,000 doses from China expected to be delivered in early March.

In all the country plans to procure a total of 1.8 million doses of the Sinopharm formula -- which is 79 percent effective, according to its developers.

The Sinopharm vaccine also been administered in Egypt and the Indian Ocean archipelago of the Seychelles.

Last week Equatorial Guinea took delivery of 100,000 Sinopharm doses donated by China, while Senegal said at the weekend it was in talks to acquire 200,000 doses.

As of Sunday, Zimbabwe had recorded 35,172 Covid-19 infections, including 1,400 deaths.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Monday prolonged a lockdown he imposed last month by a further two weeks.

"The numbers of active cases and deaths are...still very high," Mnangangwa said in a televised address, adding the lockdown extension would allow the "number of active cases and those still in incubation to recede".

He also reduced the country's curfew by three hours -- it will now be imposed from 8pm (1800 GMT) to 5am (0300 GMT), after previously running from 6pm to 6am.

Related Topics

India Africa China Egypt Equatorial Guinea South Africa Zimbabwe Seychelles Senegal March Sunday All From Government Million Airport

Recent Stories

UAE a dynamic international hub for organising spe ..

1 minute ago

IDEX and Navdex 2021 reveal UAE’s capabilities a ..

16 minutes ago

IDEX, NAVDEX take center stage in Ministry of Defe ..

46 minutes ago

EU tries to prevent Covid border chaos

2 minutes ago

Iran Informs IAEA About Plans to Limit Organizatio ..

2 minutes ago

King of Bahrain arrives in UAE

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.