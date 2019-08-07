UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zimbabwe Hopes For High Revenues From ALROSA's Investment In Diamond Industry - Harare

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 11:20 AM

Zimbabwe Hopes for High Revenues From ALROSA's Investment in Diamond Industry - Harare

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) Harare welcomes the Russian diamond mining company ALROSA's decision to invest in diamond exploration in Zimbabwe and believes it would result in large revenues for both countries, Sibusiso Moyo, Zimbabwe's minister of foreign affairs and international trade, told Sputnik in an interview.

"We commend very much ALROSA's investment decision ... We are optimistic that such investment in [Zimbabwe's diamond] exploration will discover more resources, which are going to generate a lot of income and revenue for both countries. We believe that, as we move on, we should be able to see investment in the actual mining of these diamonds," Moyo said.

While expressing hope for further expansion of this particular project, the minister noted it might also attract other Russian mining companies to explore investment opportunities in Zimbabwe.

"Zimbabwe, just like Russia, is endowed with a lot of ... precious minerals, best metals and industrial minerals - all these are available for a joint mutually beneficial exploitation by both the Russian and Zimbabwean mining houses," Moyo stressed.

In July, ALROSA signed a deal to invest in diamond exploration in Zimbabwe. ALROSA's CEO Sergey Ivanov said that the company would first invest $12 million in the project, expressing hope that the exploration would start in September.

Related Topics

Russia Company Moyo Harare Zimbabwe July September All Best Million

Recent Stories

Want a lesser bill? Switch to the EcoStar G-Smart ..

13 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

56 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 7 August 2019

1 hour ago

Suez Canal&#039;s revenues exceed US$6bn in 2018-2 ..

10 hours ago

UAE Hajj Affairs Office offers healthcare services ..

11 hours ago

Zayed built his own model of governance and leader ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.