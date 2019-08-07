MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) Harare welcomes the Russian diamond mining company ALROSA's decision to invest in diamond exploration in Zimbabwe and believes it would result in large revenues for both countries, Sibusiso Moyo, Zimbabwe's minister of foreign affairs and international trade, told Sputnik in an interview.

"We commend very much ALROSA's investment decision ... We are optimistic that such investment in [Zimbabwe's diamond] exploration will discover more resources, which are going to generate a lot of income and revenue for both countries. We believe that, as we move on, we should be able to see investment in the actual mining of these diamonds," Moyo said.

While expressing hope for further expansion of this particular project, the minister noted it might also attract other Russian mining companies to explore investment opportunities in Zimbabwe.

"Zimbabwe, just like Russia, is endowed with a lot of ... precious minerals, best metals and industrial minerals - all these are available for a joint mutually beneficial exploitation by both the Russian and Zimbabwean mining houses," Moyo stressed.

In July, ALROSA signed a deal to invest in diamond exploration in Zimbabwe. ALROSA's CEO Sergey Ivanov said that the company would first invest $12 million in the project, expressing hope that the exploration would start in September.