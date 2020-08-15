UrduPoint.com
Zimbabwe Inflation Jumps To Almost 840 Pct

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 10:06 PM

Zimbabwe's annual inflation rate soared to almost 840 percent in July, the national statistics agency said Saturday, adding to the country's desperate economic woes

Harare, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :Zimbabwe's annual inflation rate soared to almost 840 percent in July, the national statistics agency said Saturday, adding to the country's desperate economic woes.

The southern African nation has been grappling with more than a decade of hyperinflation triggered by economic mismanagement under former president Robert Mugabe, who was ousted by a military coup in 2017.

Many Zimbabweans have seen their savings evaporate and still struggle to afford basic commodities such as sugar and the staple cornmeal.

The figures were published just as the government issued a statement saying President Emmerson Mnangagwa had implemented policies "that result in a robust economy" and had kept the country "commendably stable".

The July inflation rate of 837.53 percent, which was announced by the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency on Twitter, compares with 737.3 percent in June.

Month-on-month, inflation stood at 35.53 percent in July, up from 31.66 percent in June.

