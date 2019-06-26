UrduPoint.com
Zimbabwe Interested In New Arms Import Deals With Russia - Deputy Defense Minister

Zimbabwe Interested in New Arms Import Deals With Russia - Deputy Defense Minister

Zimbabwe is interested in the military equipment on display at the International Miltary-Technical Forum Army-2019, which is currently underway outside Moscow, Zimbabwean Deputy Defense Minister Victor Matemadanda told Sputnik

"In a military situation everything is interesting. We are quite interested, but of course people got to have time to take decisions because everything that is on display is good for a military person. But then you need to look at your priorities ... Obviously we do [consider deals with Russia], that's why we are here. We will consider and see if we are able to buy some of the things," Matemadanda said.

The deputy minister noted that Zimbabwe appreciated the assistance the African country received from what was then the Soviet Union during the former's liberation struggle in the 1960-70s.

The Soviet Union supplied arms and training to the Zimbabwe African People's Union party, which was engaged in the fight against the white minority government that ruled the then unrecognized state of Rhodesia, a former British colony that later became modern Zimbabwe.

"During the time of the liberation struggle many of our forces trained here. So we've always been having cooperation with Russia. It's not like we are coming for the first time, it's like we've come back home," the official added.

Delegations from 110 countries have come to Moscow for Army-2019, an annual defense industry exhibition that showcases the newest equipment from Russia and other countries.

Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the forum.

