UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zimbabwe Issues Fresh Banknotes To Ease Cash Shortages

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 10:34 PM

Zimbabwe issues fresh banknotes to ease cash shortages

Cash-strapped Zimbabweans began using new banknotes and coins Tuesday, as the nation's central bank seeks to ease chronic shortages

Harare, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ):Cash-strapped Zimbabweans began using new banknotes and coins Tuesday, as the nation's central bank seeks to ease chronic shortages.

The Zimbabwean dollar is being gradually reintroduced, after being rendered worthless by decades of economic mismanagement under former president Robert Mugabe.

That forced the country to rely on US dollars for a decade.

New two- and five-dollar notes were disbursed by the central bank on Monday.

One Zimbabwean dollar is currently worth around six US cents.

"Bond" notes -- a legal tender pegged to the US dollar -- were introduced in 2016 to alleviate chronic cash shortages and ease a transition back to Zimbabwean dollars.

These were then supplemented with electronic RTGS dollars in June 2019.

But cash remains hard to come by, and most people use mobile money and now-banned foreign currencies to pay for goods.

Withdrawals remain capped at a maximum of 300 new Zimbabwean dollars ($18) per week per customer - which buys less than three kilogrammes of beef.

Account holders wait long hours to draw cash.

In Zimbabwe's capital Harare, bank customers remained sceptical.

"There is no difference," Milton Mushangwe, 37, told AFP. "The withdrawal limits remain the same.""We are still getting the same small amount of 100 dollars or less," added another customer, Richard Govha.

Zimbabwe's reserve bank said that only 31 million new Zimbabwean dollars (less than $2 million) had been disbursed so far, of a planned total of one billion that is to be drip-fed into the system over the next six months.

Related Topics

Dollar Mobile Bank Same Harare Zimbabwe Money June 2016 2019 Billion Million

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives first group of National ..

36 minutes ago

ADFD plays key role in supporting national economy ..

36 minutes ago

NPCC invests AED330 million for deepwater projects ..

51 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Rights of Future Generat ..

51 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed attends wedding

1 hour ago

World Tolerance Summit to give insights into toler ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.