Zimbabwe Keeps Borders Open With South Africa Despite Virus - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) Zimbabwe cannot afford closing borders with South Africa, its key trade partner, despite a mutated strain of the coronavirus making up the majority of cases there, Zimbabwean Ambassador to Russia told Sputnik.

"The challenge that we have is that most of our trade is with South Africa ... So a few days after the South African government eased the lockdown the government of Zimbabwe followed. If you close the South African border, it means that you strangled all of the subregion in terms of trade," Mike Sango said.

Commercial transport has been allowed into Zimbabwe even at the height of the pandemic and after a more transmissible variant of the virus was found in South Africa in October.

Sango said Zimbabwe responded to the emergence of the South African mutation by coordinating response with its neighbor.

"This is not something that will take people by surprise. They are already aware that there is this new strain, they are sharing information of how to treat it," he said.

The African nation is now "getting on the right track in containing the virus," the diplomat added. The government has eased some restrictions on social gatherings and business after seeing a decline in infection cases.