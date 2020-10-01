Zimbabwe lauds Malawi for 'peaceful' observers-free vote

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has praised Malawi for successfully holding its latest elections without foreign observers, and questioned whether external monitors were still necessary for polls in southern Africa

Foreign observers are commonly deployed in major elections in the region to help safeguard voting integrity.

But Malawi held a vote re-run without them on June 23 after presidentPeter Mutharika's re-election was dramatically annulled for irregularities by atop court.