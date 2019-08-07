Zimbabwe Looks Forward to Putin-Mnangagwa Talks at Russia-Africa Summit - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) Zimbabwe looks forward to a bilateral meeting between Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa summit set to take place in Russia's resort city of Sochi in October, Sibusiso Moyo, Zimbabwe's minister of foreign affairs and international trade, told Sputnik in an interview.

The first ever Russia-Africa Summit, co-chaired by Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi, will be held on October 24. It will focus on the current state and prospects of Russia's relations with African countries.

"The heads of states of Zimbabwe and Russia would always want to maximize any opportunity, which is available to them so that they can catch up with each other [on] issues of implementation of what they agreed when they formally had a one-to-one discussion here in Moscow in January.

So, yes, we are looking forward to that discussion also taking place in Sochi in October," Moyo said.

In January, Mnangagwa paid his first official visit to Russia and met with Putin. During the visit, the sides signed a license agreement on mining as part of a joint project to develop the Darwendale platinum deposit in Zimbabwe as well as an agreement to mutually protect intellectual property as part of the defense industry cooperation, among others.