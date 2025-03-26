Zimbabwe Moves Army Chief To Sports Docket
Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2025 | 08:30 AM
Harare, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Tuesday reassigned the head of the country's army to the sports ministry, the presidency said, without elaborating on the reasons for the move.
The sports vacancy became available this month after Kirsty Coventry became the first woman elected president of the International Olympic Committee, and the first African to occupy sport's most powerful role.
But it was not immediately clear what prompted the portfolio reshuffle for army chief Anselem Nhamo Sanyatwe, which comes at a time of increased political sparring ahead of general elections set for 2028.
"The president... has relieved and retired Lieutenant General Anselem Nhamo Sanyatwe from the Zimbabwe Defence Forces and as commander of the Zimbabwe National Army with immediate effect," chief secretary to the president Martin Rushwaya said in a statement.
Sanyatwe was redeployed as minister of sport, recreation, arts and culture, he added.
A former commander of the presidential guard, the 69-year-old has also served as Zimbabwe's ambassador to Tanzania.
In 2019, the United States imposed sanctions on Sanyatwe for human rights violations over the state crackdown against civilians during post-election protests in August 2018, when at least six people were killed.
His assets were also frozen by the UK government in 2021.
The US sanctions were lifted in 2024 under former president Joe Biden.
Sanyatwe's removal from the army comes at a period of mounting repression in the southern African country amid an economic crisis blamed by many on government-led corruption and incompetence.
Police are holding a journalist who interviewed former ruling party veteran, Blessed Geza, who expressed backing for Vice President Constantino Chiwenga -- who is reportedly hoping to succeed Mnangagwa.
Political analyst Eldred Masunungure said Sanyatwe's ouster served to protect the Mnangagwa from a mutiny.
"It's part of the coup-proofing," he told AFP, saying the purge would target people within the army suspected to be sympathetic to Geza, a veteran of Zimbabwe's fight for independence.
"It is highly risky politically. It can backfire," Masunungure added.
Mnangagwa, whose party has been in power for more than four decades, came into power in 2017 through a military coup that toppled long-serving president Robert Mugabe.
Hopes of a thaw with Zimbabwe briefly surfaced after Mnangagwa assumed office, but Western powers and rights groups say that the government remains intolerant to opposition and protests.
Recent Stories
Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel Hosts Vibrant Pakistani Art & Culture Exhibition
FIFA World Cup 26™ AFC Qualifiers: UAE 2-1 North Korea
Ahmed bin Mohammed witnesses signing of MoUs between Dubai Press Club, strategic ..
Ahmed bin Mohammed attends Emirati media retreat
UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic bilateral relations in phone call
Mrajeeb Al Fhood residents receive Ramadan meals on Zayed Humanitarian Day
Egypt, Spain call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza
UAE President, King of Jordan discuss fraternal ties
17 martyred, dozens wounded in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip
ERC enhances healthcare services in Hadhramaut
IMI Media Academy equips future media leaders with cutting-edge skills in AI & t ..
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns terrorist attack targeting mosque in ..
More Stories From World
-
Football: African 2026 World Cup qualifying tables7 seconds ago
-
Zimbabwe moves army chief to sports docket21 seconds ago
-
S. Africa take big World Cup lead, but may lose points over Mokoena25 seconds ago
-
US judge sets June 23 trial date over Boeing crashes31 seconds ago
-
US judge sets June 23 trial date over Boeing crashes11 minutes ago
-
US VP to visit Greenland as Trump ups pressure11 minutes ago
-
South Korea says 18 dead in raging wildfires21 minutes ago
-
Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel Hosts Vibrant Pakistani Art & Culture Exhibition6 hours ago
-
Belarus hailed as locomotive of CIS integration9 hours ago
-
Iran welcomes agreement on draft peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan9 hours ago
-
Russia ties a Black Sea truce to lifting of some sanctions9 hours ago
-
Across China: Ethnic melodies cherished, echo globally9 hours ago