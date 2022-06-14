UrduPoint.com

Zimbabwe NYT Freelancer Convicted Over 'fake' Press Cards

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2022 | 11:27 PM

Zimbabwe NYT freelancer convicted over 'fake' press cards

A court in Zimbabwe on Tuesday found Jeffrey Moyo, a New York Times freelance reporter, guilty of violating immigration laws for allegedly helping foreign journalists gain false accreditation

Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :A court in Zimbabwe on Tuesday found Jeffrey Moyo, a New York Times freelance reporter, guilty of violating immigration laws for allegedly helping foreign journalists gain false accreditation.

He was handed a fine of 200,000 Zimbabwean Dollars (around $600) and a two-year suspended sentence.

Moyo, 37, was arrested in May last year on allegations of providing fake media accreditation cards to South Africa-based Times reporters Christina Goldbaum and Joao Silva so they could enter Zimbabwe for a week-long assignment.

With the "evidence before the court, it is clear that the accused may have connived" to fabricate accreditation cards for the Times journalists, said magistrate Mark Dzira.

Moyo's lawyers said they would appeal the conviction and sentence.

The imposed fine is the maximum allowed for the offence.

"We do not believe that the highest fine was justified," defence lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa told reporters.

In February, a regional court in the southwestern city of Bulawayo heard five witnesses for the prosecution, several of them state officials.

The Zimbabwe Media Commission, which is responsible for issuing media accreditation, claimed the foreign journalists had been denied clearance to work in the country and that their Names did not appear on the accreditation register.

On Tuesday the Times reported that Moyo obtained press cards for his colleagues from the state regulator, which they used for visas on arrival at Bulawayo airport.

But the visas were cancelled three days later on claims the "accreditation was fraudulent". Police ordered the two journalists to leave the country.

Two weeks later Moyo was arrested.

Zimbabwe has a history of thorny relations with the foreign press.

It introduced legislation in the early 2000s barring foreign journalists from working in the country for long periods and requiring them to seek accreditation for every assignment.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) described Moyo's conviction as "a monumental travesty of justice".

It "shows how far press freedom has deteriorated in Zimbabwe under President Emmerson Mnangagwa," CPJ's Africa program coordinator Angela Quintal told AFP.

The media watchdog "hopes that a higher court will overturn this unjust conviction on appeal and ensure that journalists can report freely, especially with a general election scheduled for next year," she said.

At least four other journalists face prosecution in Zimbabwe on unrelated charges, according to the CPJ.

Related Topics

Africa Police Lawyers Fine Moyo New York Bulawayo Zimbabwe February May Media From Airport Court Election 2018

Recent Stories

England set 299 to win second Test and series agai ..

England set 299 to win second Test and series against New Zealand

18 seconds ago
 Cricket: Sri Lanka v Australia first ODI scorecard ..

Cricket: Sri Lanka v Australia first ODI scorecard

19 seconds ago
 'Minions' return with hopes of more box office gol ..

'Minions' return with hopes of more box office gold

21 seconds ago
 WHO to assess if monkeypox an international health ..

WHO to assess if monkeypox an international health emergency

24 seconds ago
 Severodonetsk plant evacuations planned for Wednes ..

Severodonetsk plant evacuations planned for Wednesday: Russia

3 minutes ago
 Rwanda says ready to welcome thousands in UK migra ..

Rwanda says ready to welcome thousands in UK migrant deal

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.