Zimbabwe opposition MP charged with treason: lawyer

Harare, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Zimbabwe lawmaker Job Sikhala, vice-chairman of the opposition MDC party, was on Tuesday charged with treason after allegedly saying the party would overthrow the government before the next election, his lawyer said.

"He has been formerly charged with attempting to overthrow the government unconstitutionally," his lawyer Obey Shava told AFP, saying his client denied the charges.