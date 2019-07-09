UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zimbabwe Opposition MP Charged With Treason: Lawyer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 06:36 PM

Zimbabwe opposition MP charged with treason: lawyer

Zimbabwe lawmaker Job Sikhala, vice-chairman of the opposition MDC party, was on Tuesday charged with treason for allegedly saying he wanted to overthrow the president

Harare, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Zimbabwe lawmaker Job Sikhala, vice-chairman of the opposition MDC party, was on Tuesday charged with treason for allegedly saying he wanted to overthrow the president.

Sikhala was "formally charged with attempting to overthrow the government unconstitutionally," his lawyer Obey Shava told AFP, saying his client denied the charges.

Sikhala, an often outspoken senior official in the Movement for Democratic Change party, allegedly said in a speech at a rally on Saturday that the party would unseat President Emmerson Mnangagwa before the next election.

"

Related Topics

Election Job Zimbabwe Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Unity must to foil bids to create confusion about ..

34 seconds ago

DLD, UBL to manage and service OA accounts

7 minutes ago

Georgian Authorities Should Know History of Relati ..

35 seconds ago

EU Agrees Contingency Plan for 2019 Project Financ ..

37 seconds ago

One dead in flash floods in Spain

40 seconds ago

New Greek Cabinet Sworn In

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.