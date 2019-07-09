Zimbabwe opposition MP charged with treason: lawyer

(@FahadShabbir)

Harare, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 9th Jul, 2019 ) : Zimbabwe lawmaker Job Sikhala, vice-chairman of the opposition MDC party, was on Tuesday charged with treason for allegedly saying he wanted to overthrow the president.

Sikhala was "formally charged with attempting to overthrow the government unconstitutionally," his lawyer Obey Shava told AFP, saying his client denied the charges.

Sikhala, an often outspoken senior official in the Movement for Democratic Change party, allegedly said in a speech at a rally on Saturday that the party would unseat President Emmerson Mnangagwa before the next election.

