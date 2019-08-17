Zimbabwe Opposition Says Open to UN, African Union Mediation Amid Standoff With Government

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2019) Zimbabwe's main opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) alliance told Sputnik, amid the ongoing protests in the country, that it was ready to enter a dialogue with the government provided that such talks were mediated by an independent party, such as the United Nations or the African Union.

Back in February, when the country was gripped by rallies against a fuel hike, MDC leader Nelson Chamisa rejected President Emmerson Mnangagwa's invitation for dialogue, saying that he would join the negotiating table only if there was a neutral moderator at the talks. The political standoff has since continued. Most recently, on Friday, the opposition had to call off its rally in Harare after a court ruled against the action. Yet, hundreds of protesters defied the decision, prompting the police to use tear gas and batons and arrest a number of demonstrators.

"President [of the MDC] Chamisa has said that he would take anybody who has credibility to their name, who will not be swayed and who can listen to facts.

The United Nations is certainly welcome, anybody from the African Union would be welcome as long as the other side [ruling ZANU-PF party] is agreeable to that individual," Nkululeko Sibanda, the spokesman for the MDC leader, said.

According to Sibanda, the alliance would also welcome the president of South Africa or Namibia or any other regional leader in the capacity of an arbiter in the intra-Zimbabwean talks.

The situation in Zimbabwe remains tense since the July 2018 presidential election, which resulted in the victory of Mnangagwa, who had served as acting president after long-time leader Robert Mugabe was removed from power in 2017. Opposition candidate Chamisa, however, refuses to concede the defeat, claiming that the result was rigged.

Along with summer post-election protests, the country was also shaken by rallies against a fuel price hike in January and February, which were marred by clashes with security forces and several civilian deaths. A number of human rights watchdogs have since accused the security forces of excessive use of force.