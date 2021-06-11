UrduPoint.com
Zimbabwe Receives First Batch Of Russia's Sputnik V - Russian Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) Russia delivered to Zimbabwe the first batch of its Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, the Russian embassy in Zimbabwe said on Friday.

"On June 9, the first batch of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine was delivered to Harare. The drug's supply was provided by joint venture ALROSA Zimbabwe in support of the Russian Federation's assistance to Zimbabwe in fighting the new coronavirus' pandemic," the embassy said.

According to its statement, during a solemn ceremony of the vaccine's transfer on Friday, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa expressed his deep appreciation to Russia for its help.

The embassy added that this "gesture of goodwill" satisfies high-level agreements between Russia and Zimbabwe and testifies to "Moscow's commitment to further increasing mutually beneficial partnership."

Sputnik V, developed by the Russian Gamaleya research institute, was the world's first registered vaccine against COVID-19. A large number of countries, including Algeria, Argentina, Belarus, Hungary, Iran, Serbia and the UAE, have allowed the use of the vaccine.

