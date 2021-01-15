UrduPoint.com
Zimbabwe Records Highest Daily COVID-19 Death Toll

Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 02:14 PM

A total of 47 COVID-19 deaths were reported in Zimbabwe on Thursday, the highest daily figure since the onset of the pandemic in the country last March

HARARE (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :A total of 47 COVID-19 deaths were reported in Zimbabwe on Thursday, the highest daily figure since the onset of the pandemic in the country last March.

To date, the pandemic has killed 636 people in the country, according to the Ministry of Health and Child care.

Meanwhile, 1,112 new cases were recorded, the second highest number registered in a single day, bringing the national tally to 25,368.

The national recovery rate currently stands at 58 percent.

Zimbabwe has recently witnessed a surge in COVID-19 infections, prompting the government to reimpose a strict lockdown for 30 days.

Zimbabwe has announced that it could receive its first batch of the COVID-19 vaccine next month, with the government now finalizing its national deployment plan and the training of health care workers

