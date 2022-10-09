MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2022) Zimbabwe will continue to support Russia following referendums held in several Ukrainian regions on becoming part of Russia, Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Zimbabwe Jacob Mudenda told Sputnik.

"Zimbabwe, even before the referendum(s), was on the side of Russia in terms of understanding the root cause of the conflict. ...

Zimbabwe and Russia are victims of sanctions, so they are comrades in the sanctions battle," Mudenda said.

On September 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, as well as Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, signed agreements on the accession of these territories to Russia, following referendums that showed that an overwhelming majority of the local population supported becoming part of Russia.