Zimbabwe since independence

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Following are key dates since Zimbabwe's independence 40 years ago

Harare, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Following are key dates since Zimbabwe's independence 40 years ago.

- From Rhodesia to Zimbabwe - On April 18, 1980, Rhodesia gains independence after 90 years as a British colony, taking the new name Zimbabwe. The 1972-1979 war of independence between nationalist blacks and the minority white regime led by Ian Smith has left 27,000 people dead.

Robert Mugabe, head of the Zimbabwe African National Union (ZANU), takes power as prime minister. Joshua Nkomo, head of the Zimbabwe African Peoples Union (ZAPU), Mugabe's partner in the armed struggle, becomes interior minister.

In February 1982 Nkomo, accused of plotting a coup, is dismissed. Armed resistance in his stronghold of Matabeleland is met with bloody government repression. At least 20,000 people die in an operation known as Gukurahundi.

In December 1987, Mugabe becomes head of state after reforming the constitution to usher in a presidential regime. Two years later the rival movements merge to become the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF).

- White farms seized - In February, 2,000 blacks and pro-Mugabe war veterans start a violent campaign to seize white farms.

More than 4,000 of the 4,500 white farmers are stripped of their land, with the support of the regime. The reform sparks the collapse of the agriculture sector and an economic crisis which is still ongoing two decades later.

- Mugabe hangs on - In March 2002 Mugabe is re-elected president in a poll marred by violence and widely denounced as rigged.

In March 2008 the ZANU-PF is defeated by Morgan Tsvangirai's Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) in a parliamentary election. Tsvangirai wins the first-round presidential vote, but withdraws from the second round, citing violence against his supporters.

Mugabe is inaugurated for a new term, and again in 2013. The European Union starts normalising relations with Zimbabwe, lifting most of its sanctions imposed since 2002 to protest political repression and rights breaches.

- Purge - In December 2014, Mugabe Names his wife Grace as head of the ruling party's women's wing. He seeks to quell infighting over his successor by purging his foes.

In April 2016 the MDC gathers more than 2,000 demonstrators in Harare to stage a rare peaceful anti-Mugabe protest.

In November 2017 Mugabe fires Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, long considered his probable successor. Mnangagwa flees the country.

- Downfall and death - On November 13, the army chief demands a stop to purges and warns the military could intervene.

Overnight November 14-15, tanks take up position in Harare. Mugabe is placed under house arrest.

On November 19 the ZANU-PF party sacks Mugabe as its leader.

On November 21 Mugabe resigns as head of state. Three days later Mnangagwa is sworn in as his successor, promising to fight corruption, revive the moribund economy and reduce poverty.

On February 14, 2018, Tsvangirai dies of cancer, leaving the MDC deeply divided months before the presidential election. Nelson Chamisa succeeds him.

- First post-Mugabe polls - On July 30, Mnangagwa wins the first post-Mugabe election, garnering 50.8 percent of votes. MDC chief Chamisa denounces fraud and post-election violence leaves at least six people dead.

- Cost of living protests - Protests break out in October against the high cost of living, which degenerate into riots in January 2019 after a doubling of fuel prices. At least 17 civilians are killed.

In March 2019 the country is ravaged by Cyclone Idai.

On September 6, Mugabe dies, aged 95.

- Famine threat - In late March 2020, Mnangagwa orders the population to stay at home for three weeks to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In April the UN warns that half of Zimbabwe's population, faced with drought, rampant inflation and shortages is threatened with famine.