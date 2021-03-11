Zimbabwe to Buy Sputnik V Vaccine Doses From Russia - Ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has written to President Vladimir Putin of Russia about a contract to buy Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine doses, the southern African nation's ambassador told Sputnik

"We are not asking for donations. But we are saying because the vaccine has proved to be very effective the government decided that it has to buy it," Mike Sango said.

Zimbabwe approved four COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use on Tuesday, including Sputnik V, which has been proven 92 percent effective.

"Sputnik V has been highly recommended not only by the Zimbabwean government but across the globe where countries have accepted and agreed to the use of Sputnik V," he said.

Talks about the vaccine purchase to boost Zimbabwe's vaccination rollout are underway.

"We are still waiting for the modalities of how this can be done. I'm hopeful that the Russian government - like always - will provide support in this particular area," the diplomat said.

The country began the vaccination campaign last month after receiving a donation of 200,000 doses of China's Sinopharm.

Sango said China had pledged to donate another 200,000 doses. He added that Zimbabwe was given a donation of vaccine doses from India and was awaiting some from Russian mining company Alrosa.