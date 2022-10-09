Zimbabwe to Launch Direct Flights With Russia - National Assembly Speaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2022) Zimbabwe is set to launch direct flights with Russia, but the issue requires a thorough bilateral review on the level of tourism and transport ministries, Speaker of the Zimbabwean National Assembly Jacob Mudenda told Sputnik.

"We are working on this issue.

We would welcome a launch of direct flights by a Russian airline to Zimbabwe, and as soon as we obtain appropriate aircraft equipment, we would like to plan return flights. But the issue requires a thorough bilateral consideration on the level of the tourism and transport ministries," Mudenda said.

The official also expressed hope that the work on the issue would be accelerated, and that Russian and Zimbabwean air carriers would soon start a substantial interaction.