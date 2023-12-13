Zimbabwe vows to step up fight against cholera outbreak as suspected cases spike

HARARE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) The Zimbabwean government has vowed to accelerate efforts to combat a cholera outbreak after suspected cholera cases rose to a cumulative 10,633.

The figure increased from 9,895 suspected cases recorded in the previous week.

Addressing a post-cabinet press briefing, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Jenfan Muswere said on Tuesday that the government will conduct a field visit to Manicaland Province, one of the worst affected provinces to assess the situation on the ground.

He said that the government has recently received a consignment of cholera response commodities from the World Health Organization.

"These commodities will be deployed to all the affected districts and pre-positioned to other hot spots yet to report cases, making them ready to respond to the outbreak," Muswere said.