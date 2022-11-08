UrduPoint.com

Zimbabwe Working With Russia To Ease Visa Regime, Deepen Cooperation - Minister

Sumaira FH Published November 08, 2022 | 10:06 PM

Zimbabwe Working With Russia to Ease Visa Regime, Deepen Cooperation - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) Zimbabwe is working with Russia to facilitate the countries' visa regime and deepen economic cooperation, Zimbabwean Defense Minister Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the international inter-party conference in Moscow, the minister emphasized the importance of Russian-Zimbabwean bilateral relations, including in the field of tourism.

Muchinguri also said that Harare was considering the possibility of further expanding agreements and memorandums to strengthen cooperation between the two countries and deepen economic, agricultural and educational ties.

Zimbabwe has strong political and economic relations with Russia, according to Muchinguri. Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has repeatedly visited Moscow, the minister added.

On October 9, the speaker of the Zimbabwean National Assembly, Jacob Mudenda, told Sputnik that Zimbabwe was planning to launch direct flights with Russia after a thorough bilateral review by the tourism and transport ministries.

